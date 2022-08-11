ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
IDAHO STATE
Minnesota State
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
IDAHO STATE
