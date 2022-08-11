ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA won't schedule games on Election Day to encourage voting

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- In the fall and winter months there are few nights without professional basketball. But this year, Election Day will be one of those dates. The NBA announced Tuesday it will instead focus on encouraging fans to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. All 30 teams...
