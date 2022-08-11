Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
WREG
Suspect accidentally shot by 2nd suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting; charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
Man uninjured after early morning shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot at while in his car. Officers were traveling southbound on Highland Street and heard shots fired just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers checked the area and in the rear lot of the 520...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says
Man dies after motorcycle collides with fire truck, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a fire truck. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at E. Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven. According to Memphis Police, a fire engine and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The...
Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body will be back in Shelby County court Monday. Patric Ferguson, 29, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with...
60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case
WALB 10
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
actionnews5.com
20-year-old charged in murder of Memphis pastor ordered to undergo mental evaluation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis-area pastor appeared in court Monday and is now ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, is one of three suspects charged in the death of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams who was killed in a carjacking last month.
localmemphis.com
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
