localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
kbsi23.com

Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#Police#Violent Crime#Main And Independence#Cape Girardeau
WREG

Suspect accidentally shot by 2nd suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting; charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m. A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. If you have any...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WALB 10

1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO

