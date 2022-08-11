Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday
A ban in cycling through pedestrian plazas and affordable housing Downtown were a couple of the topics on the agenda Monday at the Jersey City council caucus meeting. The city council will also look into an ordinance prohibiting all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets. “Based on the state...
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
Christ Hospital opens Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
CarePoint Health has opened the “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital in Jersey City, named for an attending physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center celebrates the generous donation from Shah’s foundation that made it possible and the decades-long...
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say
A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
rcbizjournal.com
Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold
Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
NJ Transit gets $44M to build new bus terminal, garage for electric buses
NJ Transit will receive one of 150 Federal Transit Administration grants — which together total $1.6 billion — to tear down a decommissioned bus garage and build a new facility and terminal equipped to serve the electric buses of the future. The state transit agency will receive a...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
NJ.com
