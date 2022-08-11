ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Increases Food Distribution Schedule through Aug. 31

With many parents feeling the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking some of the stress off families by increasing their food distribution schedules through the end of August. This includes their large-scale Back-to-School Mega Mobile events at the Dickies Arena on August 19. Here...
FORT WORTH, TX
gptx.org

Clear the Shelter - Adoption Fees Waived

Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center is participating in the yearly Clear the Shelter event. Adoption fees are waived for all pets adopted on Saturday, Aug. 27. Help us find a loving home for all our pets!. Prairie Paws Animal Adoption Center, 2222 W. Warrior Trail. Grand Prairie, TX...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million

The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Dallas. Petfinder. Reno. – Type: Quarterhorse (mixed) – Age: Young. – Gender: Male.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#The Shelters#Cow#Fwpd
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
CW33

Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax. There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
webcenterfairbanks.com

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
FORT WORTH, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy