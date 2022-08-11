Read full article on original website
Thomas Rebenstorf
4d ago
you spend over a billion dollars to buy the Cubs and then act cheap! You either want a winning team or sell it . who is Jed Hoyer ? obviously knows nothing about how to build a winning team but he sure knows how to destroy one.
Reply
5
Chris Burgess
4d ago
yes we do deserve better! stop building monuments for yourself and put players on the field we can win with and relate to. your a joke!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL・
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
theScore
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Javier goes 6 strong, Bregman homers as Astros down A's 6-3
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Houston Astros swept the Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Bregman's 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
theScore
Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
theScore
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward
The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday. Third base coach Tony Beasley will manage the club on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Texas owns a 51-63 record this season and sits 23 games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Burrow returns to practice after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor said he was happy with how Burrow performed in his first practice back. "I thought he looked good," Taylor said. "It's good to get him involved. He...
theScore
A-Rod 'heartbroken' over Tatis suspension
Former All-Star third baseman Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Fernando Tatis Jr. Rodriguez knows all too well what it feels like to be suspended for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was saddened by the news of the San Diego Padres star's 80-game ban. "I wasn't angry. I was heartbroken...
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
theScore
Pujols still plans to retire despite recent surge, not chasing 700 HRs
Even in a platoon role, Albert Pujols has succeeded in giving St. Louis one last thrill during his farewell season. Pujols has done more than prove there's still some power left in his bat; the 42-year-old has also become an important part of the Cardinals' offense as a lefty-mashing designated hitter. He added to his legacy on Sunday, hitting a pair of home runs to lead St. Louis to a key win over the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Comments / 10