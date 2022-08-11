Read full article on original website
Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug....
KLTV
VIDEO: Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fighting between the victim’s aunt and the accused shooter’s sister led up to the shooting of a Longview ISD student, according to an affidavit. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29 was charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson an incoming freshman at Longview ISD on Saturday, Aug. 6.
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
ketk.com
Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
Missing East Texas teen found, safely returned to Smith County
UPDATE – Madison Adams was found in Kaufman County and safely returned to Smith County by CPS, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing […]
Portion of W Marshall Ave. in Longview closed due to structure fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Fire Department, a structure is on fire at 109 W. Marshall Ave. Officials say the roadway is blocked off and to use alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with more information.
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
KLTV
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man
A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona. The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. […]
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners authorize negotiations with contractor for parking garage project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to authorize moving forward in negotiations with a contractor for the building of a parking facility in downtown Longview. They are negotiating with SpawGlass, a contractor which specializes in the building of parking facilities. This comes after the rejection of two...
