KETK / FOX51 News

‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona. The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. […]
WINONA, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

