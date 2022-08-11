Kohl’s Corp., filling a key role in the organization, has appointed Christie Raymond chief marketing officer, reporting directly to chief executive officer Michelle Gass. Raymond has been serving as the interim chief marketing officer since May 2022, when she succeeded Greg Revelle, who left the company.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Raymond joined Kohl’s in 2017 as senior vice president, media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president, customer engagement, analytics and insights in June 2020. Prior to Kohl’s, Christie...

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO