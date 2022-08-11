Read full article on original website
Kohl’s Taps an Insider for Chief Marketing Role
Kohl’s Corp., filling a key role in the organization, has appointed Christie Raymond chief marketing officer, reporting directly to chief executive officer Michelle Gass. Raymond has been serving as the interim chief marketing officer since May 2022, when she succeeded Greg Revelle, who left the company.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Raymond joined Kohl’s in 2017 as senior vice president, media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president, customer engagement, analytics and insights in June 2020. Prior to Kohl’s, Christie...
rigzone.com
Oil Rig Headed to Drill in South Africa's Litigious Waters
A rig hired by Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. and partners is headed for waters off South Africa, where a surge of legal moves to block fossil-fuel exploration has taken place. Community and environmental activists have blocked two seismic surveys through lawsuits since December, including one commissioned by Shell Plc. The groups have cited risks to marine life and criticized consultation processes.
rigzone.com
Industry Body Sets Out 7 Key Asks for Future UK PM
Offshore Energies UK has written open letters to UK prime ministerial hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. — Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has written open letters to UK prime ministerial hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss setting out seven “key asks”. The ‘asks’ are designed...
rigzone.com
Boris Johnson And Energy Firms Meet As UK Winter Crisis Looms
Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and help UK households struggling with the soaring cost of living. — Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and explore ways to help UK households struggling with the soaring cost of living.
rigzone.com
McDermott Gets Another Deal For Work On QatarEnergy North Field
McDermott International has been awarded an FEED contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project. — A global provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project.
rigzone.com
Trans Mountain Corporation Appoints New President and CEO
The board of directors of Trans Mountain Corporation (TMC) have announced the appointment of Dawn Farrell to the position of president and chief executive Officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 15. Farrell’s appointment follows a February announcement from the TMC board that Ian Anderson would retire...
rigzone.com
Jadestone Shuts Down Montara FPSO Over Tank Issues
Jadestone has decided to shut down its Montara field FPSO in the Timor Sea, offshore Australia, to repair a leaking tank. — Oil and gas company Jadestone has decided to shut down its Montara field FPSO in the Timor Sea, offshore Australia, to repair a leaking tank. A small...
rigzone.com
First Hydrogen Bunkering License Issued in the Netherlands
The IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands. — Windcat Workboats will be able to bunker the Hydrocat 48 with hydrogen in the port of Ijmuiden as the IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands.
rigzone.com
Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
rigzone.com
Neptune Posts Strong H1 Figures Backed by High Commodity Prices
Neptune Energy reported revenues for the half year at $2.06 billion and a net income of $761.7 million, rising significantly from the respective 2021 figures. — Neptune Energy boasted good operational and financial performance in the first half of the year. The company’s revenues climbed from $874.2 million in H1 2021 to $2.06 billion for the first six months of 2022.
