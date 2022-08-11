Read full article on original website
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
ZDNet
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Which Pro phone should you buy?
The battle of the Pro phones is here: The Google Pixel 6 Pro versus the iPhone 13 Pro. Both of these smartphones are equipped with features that can make you enhance your daily activities while empowering your professional endeavors. With the cameras being the focal point of both units' external designs, you can expect some of the best in mobile photography to come from the two.
How to add audio to Google Slides
Google Slides provides an easy way to make and save presentations on the cloud so that you can access them from anywhere in the world. It’s a part of Google Workspace, a feature-rich, cloud-based office suite and a great Microsoft Office and Office 365 alternative. Since it’s cloud based, you won’t have to worry about losing important presentations as long as you remember how to log into your Google Account.
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ZDNet
How to change Gmail notifications so you stop missing important emails
How often do you miss email notifications from Gmail? This can be especially frustrating when using the Gmail app because, by default, the app is configured to only show notifications for High Priority emails. But who determines what is a high priority?. That's right, Google determines if an incoming missive...
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
Digital Trends
6 Alexa settings to turn off right now
Alexa is packed with features that can complement your smart home. The voice assistant can connect to your favorite music service, control an immense number of smart devices, listen for smoke alarms, and use third-party skills to do so much more. But that doesn’t mean every Alexa setting is useful...
The Windows Club
Best Google Forms Add-ons for Productivity
If you want to enrich the user experience of Google Forms, you can install these add-ons. Here are some of the best Google Forms add-ons you can install to improve productivity. All these add-ons are free to download and use. Best Google Forms Add-ons for Productivity. Make Google Forms more...
Apple May Be Prepping To Serve Up More Ads, Gurman Says — But Will Users Accept It?
Apple, Inc. AAPL is likely to significantly expand its own advertising business, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly "Power On" newsletter. How Apple Displays Ads Currently: Apple currently displays ads inside of its News and Stocks apps as well as inside the App Store, across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, he noted. The App store also has Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google-like search ads, he added.
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers On A Network
Connecting two computers has a number of benefits, the main one being the ability to share and modify resources across both systems. In the past, you’d typically use crossover cables to connect two computers, but this usually isn’t required anymore. In fact, thanks to technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, Hotspots, etc., wireless is the new meta.
How Slack Does Notifications and Does It Well
The daily bombardment of alerts dinging, beeping, and ringing from all those applications we use is enough to drive someone completely crazy. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, we allow ourselves to be interrupted by Slack in a way we wouldn’t from any other platform. Even though it seems completely...
ZDNet
Android 13 arrives on Google Pixel, bringing over 130 fixes
Google has officially released Android 13 to the Android Open Source Project, and has kicked off the Android 13 rollout for Pixel phones, bringing over 130 fixes to its hardware. Some key features coming with Android 13 include the ability to customize third-party apps to match the phone's wallpaper, per-app...
ZDNet
Why is it so difficult to get Google Fiber in a condo or apartment building?
A decade ago, Google had big plans to shake up the broadband market in the United States, investing in a massive fiber network that would challenge incumbents like Comcast and AT&T. Those plans stumbled in 2016 as the CEO departed and the division laid off half its staff. Now, with...
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Driving Mode in Google Assistant
If you didn’t get the memo, Google has replaced the Android Auto app with Google Assistant's driving mode. As long as you have a reasonably up-to-date Android smartphone, you can use the driving mode in Google Assistant—and you don’t need to download it via the Play Store like Android Auto.
ZDNet
Back to school? Consider this $199 HP Chromebook deal
Target is offering a limited-time deal on an HP Chromebook, now available for only $199.99 -- just in time for students going back to school. In recent years, Chromebooks have become a popular laptop option for students and workers alike. While Chromebooks originally left much to be desired (generally suffering poor battery life and a less-than-impressive user interface), manufacturers have now stepped up their game and made this type of device an excellent choice for many of us.
The Windows Club
How to automatically Remove Trackers from URLs in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you with how to automatically remove trackers from URLs in Firefox on a Windows 11/10 computer. You must have noticed that when you open a link from a site like Facebook, you see strings of characters in the URL after the question mark that looks something like fbclid=5pJRe9pVHa68JUH_qIVcOyXR. That mix-up of characters is a query parameter or tracking parameter. Companies like Facebook (owned by Meta), HubSpot, Olytics, and many more., use such parameters to track user clicks, serve targeted ads, etc. But now, Firefox can prevent such sites from tracking you using a new feature called Query Parameter Stripping.
ZDNet
After two years of remote working, Apple employees will finally return to the office
Apple employees have been asked to return to the company's Cupertino headquarters at least three days a week starting September 5th. According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple is requiring employees to work in the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be assigned by individual teams. The new policy will begin in Silicon Valley and then be applied to other offices.
The Windows Club
Fix Transparent Menus or Broken Dialogs issue in Microsoft Edge
Some users may notice that the dialogs or menus (such as pop-outs and context menus) are completely transparent in the Microsoft Edge browser, making the text nearly impossible to read. If you are faced with a similar issue, then this post is intended to help affected users with the most applicable fix.
