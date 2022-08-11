Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our “Umbrellacast” says you can leave the umbrella in the closet again today. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon at best. Mainly sunshine ahead for today. We will have some passing clouds like Monday. Areas far southeast may see some shower activity pop up this afternoon. Some showers may roll south from areas north closer to the frontal boundary, but won’t likely make it to us.

