FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Likely Hotter For Tuesday & Still Dry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our “Umbrellacast” says you can leave the umbrella in the closet again today. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon at best. Mainly sunshine ahead for today. We will have some passing clouds like Monday. Areas far southeast may see some shower activity pop up this afternoon. Some showers may roll south from areas north closer to the frontal boundary, but won’t likely make it to us.
UPDATE: All lanes re-open on I-10 East at Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: All lanes are open on Interstate 10 eastbound at Ryan Street. Congestion is approaching four miles. Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at the Ryan Street exit due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD said. Congestion was approaching two miles.
Portion of Hwy 14 named after Marion “Butch” Fox of Lake Arthur
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Lake Arthur Regatta restaurant to mark the renaming of a portion of La. Hwy 14 in Jeff Davis Parish in honor of the late Marion “Butch” Fox. Fox was a lifelong Lake Arthur resident known...
Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff for several streets in the West Oak Lane area while contractors relocate a water line. The outage is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. When water service is...
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis...
Town of Elton to shut off water service today at 4 p.m.
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton will be shutting off water service this afternoon to make repairs to its water tower, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The town will begin draining the water tower around 4 p.m. today, Aug. 16,...
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Elton to shut off water Wednesday for tower repairs
Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton plans to shut off water service Wednesday, Aug. 17 to repair a gasket on the water tower. City officials say the outage may continue through Thursday. The Elton Library will be closed Wednesday, and will reopen when water is restored.
Commissioner Mike Francis holds town hall in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA’s Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis (R-Crowley) held a town hall meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles. See what the public had to say tonight on 7 News Nightcast.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2022. Ivy Lynn Lee, 22, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule I drug. Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; disturbing the peace. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary...
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say. Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
DeQuincy High students return to main building after two years of repairs
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at DeQuincy High School started school on familiar grounds this year. After two years of construction following Hurricane Laura, they are finally back in their main building. DeQuincy High took a hit after they were forced to shut down due to COVID-19 for...
