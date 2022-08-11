Urban mobility, for the majority of people, is all about comfort, time savings, and moving about the city with ease. The fun factor brought about by electric bikes is, however, an undeniable benefit, and is enough to get a lot of people hooked onto their bikes, so much so, that they ride more than just out of necessity. One such bike that'll surely have you falling head over heels is the new Onebot S2.

