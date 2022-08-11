Read full article on original website
Owps Tact
1d ago
ten locks don't work if you are inner city, you just don't walk away from it for any reason and you park it in your apartment at night...same goes with any kind of bike.
Reply
2
Related
I live in NYC where bike theft is rampant — here are my 6 favorite bike locks to discourage thieves
A reliable bike lock gives you the peace of mind to be able to securely lock your bike up wherever your ride takes you. Here are our six favorites.
insideevs.com
The Onebot S2 Is A Funky Pocket-Sized Folding E-Bike
Urban mobility, for the majority of people, is all about comfort, time savings, and moving about the city with ease. The fun factor brought about by electric bikes is, however, an undeniable benefit, and is enough to get a lot of people hooked onto their bikes, so much so, that they ride more than just out of necessity. One such bike that'll surely have you falling head over heels is the new Onebot S2.
This could be the best off-road e-bike we've seen yet... but it costs nearly $7k
Trek's awesome-looking new electric mountain bikes (eMTBs) offer assisted riding with a slim frame that looks just like a regular bike – but if you want one of these sleek rides, you’ll have to pay an arm and a leg. The new Fuel EXe lineup (opens in new...
motor1.com
Check out this E-bike trailer that you can camp in
Sometimes, a nice camping trip away from the hustle and bustle of the city is all it takes to recharge you both mentally and physically. Long-haul excursions with camper vans or motorhomes take this to a whole new level, but, unsurprisingly, these are extremely expensive. Even if it's a modest van conversion, not all of us have the resources or the desire to spend a significant amount of money on a full-size motorhome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inputmag.com
Hummingbird’s folding e-bike has a plant-based frame that’s as strong as carbon fiber
Switching to an electric bicycle is already a big step in reducing your commute’s carbon footprint. But buying one that’s made with plant fibers is taking sustainability even more seriously. Hummingbird is trying to make waves within the e-bike industry with the Flax Folding Bike, an e-bike it...
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t
Find out what standard feature Consumer Reports' best midsize SUVs have that others don't. The post Consumer Reports Best Midsize SUVs Have a Standard Feature Others Don’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Evil Bikes' Epocalypse E-MTB Is Ready To Take On The Most Difficult Trails
Electric mountain bikes have become more capable than ever before, and have unlocked numerous possibilities for adernaline-addicted riders. One of the newest entrants into the massively popular eMTB segment comes from Seattle-based company Evil Bikes. It's called the Epocalypse, and judging from its specs, it wants to end the world for all other electric bikes it goes up against on the trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid May Have 38 MPG, and 40 Miles of EV Range
Everything about the potential 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid is being kept under wraps. But we do have a few interesting clues about its hybrid MPG and plug-in hybrid version's electric range. Pickup Truck Talk thinks that the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid could be more fuel efficient with up to 38 mpg....
First Ride: Ducati’s New Limited-Edition Electric Mountain Bike Is a Backcountry Beast
Widely reported research by the Light Electric Vehicle Association revealed that more Americans purchased electric bicycles than electric cars in 2021. This year, as e-bike sales look set to eclipse the million mark, that statistic may hold true yet again despite an increasing number of affordable EV models entering the mainstream automotive marketplace. Whereas early EV manufacturers targeted premium buyers at higher price points, less stringent regulation allowed a flood of e-bike builders to begin selling relatively affordable options over the past few years. The trend clearly tempted established names to explore the upper reaches of e-bike purchasing power, with the...
torquenews.com
Here's How a Trickle Charger Could Damage Your Hybrid Battery On 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Unlike hybrid supercars, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid doesn’t really need a trickle charger connected if you plan to leave it for a while. For those who don’t know, a trickle charger is a type of charger that will charge your battery at the same rate that it discharges. So, say it discharges 12% a month if you don’t use it, a trickle charger will charge it at 12% a month to keep it at 100% whilst not overcharging it and causing damage the battery.
Comments / 2