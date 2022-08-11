ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

WQAD

Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Peru Fireman ends career at 8am Monday

Will this work day be uneventful for Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer? We hope so, because at 8am Monday, Lemmer retires. He's ending a 45 year career as a fireman, and specifically, a station engineer. That's the guy who drives the fire truck to the scene and, once there, regulates the water going out to the fire. At age 65, retirement is being forced on him. But looking back, it's easy to remember the long drawn-out 2012 Westclox fire:
PERU, IL
aroundptown.com

PAHS: Prophetstown’s Ice Box

Submitted by Fred South, Prophetstown Area Historical Society. Once again Prophetstown Area Historical Society celeb Fred South has gifted everyone with a look back at Prophetstown history. This time around Mr. South cools us down with a look back at some of the sweeter locations in Prophetstown past, Goodenough’s Ice Box and Rollie’s Chocolate. See where they were, what they served and some early examples of their marketing. So beat the heat and read this treat about treats from the PAHS.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival

Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50

With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
MENDOTA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High

GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Stark County High School mourns loss of student

Stark County High School grieving the loss of one of their students. The school's Facebook page saying Eian Sharkey was fatally injured in a car accident. The accident occurred apparently on Thursday. The Stark County Sheriff is preparing an accident report. Superintendent Brett Elliott says a team of counselors and...
STARK COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Sweet Corn Festival pleases thousands

All eyes in Mendota were on the Sweet corn Festival Parade Sunday afternoon. In it were street performers, floats, and a full Navy band. Generous amounts of tootsie rolls gum and suckers were tossed to eager children assembled by their parents and grandparents curbside. All the previous Sweet corn Queens...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa

Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
OTTAWA, IL
US 104.9

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Erie, Illinois honors village's 150th birthday with Saturday celebration

ERIE, Ill. — It's been a long time coming for a community celebration in Eerie, Illinois honoring the town's 150th birthday. Community and Economic Development Director Katelin Bridgman said they'd been planning the celebration since she moved to the village in September. "Erie is incredibly close-knit very community oriented....
ERIE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market

There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL

