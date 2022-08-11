Read full article on original website
WQAD
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
starvedrock.media
Peru Fireman ends career at 8am Monday
Will this work day be uneventful for Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer? We hope so, because at 8am Monday, Lemmer retires. He's ending a 45 year career as a fireman, and specifically, a station engineer. That's the guy who drives the fire truck to the scene and, once there, regulates the water going out to the fire. At age 65, retirement is being forced on him. But looking back, it's easy to remember the long drawn-out 2012 Westclox fire:
aroundptown.com
PAHS: Prophetstown’s Ice Box
Submitted by Fred South, Prophetstown Area Historical Society. Once again Prophetstown Area Historical Society celeb Fred South has gifted everyone with a look back at Prophetstown history. This time around Mr. South cools us down with a look back at some of the sweeter locations in Prophetstown past, Goodenough’s Ice Box and Rollie’s Chocolate. See where they were, what they served and some early examples of their marketing. So beat the heat and read this treat about treats from the PAHS.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
starvedrock.media
Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
starvedrock.media
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
starvedrock.media
Stark County High School mourns loss of student
Stark County High School grieving the loss of one of their students. The school's Facebook page saying Eian Sharkey was fatally injured in a car accident. The accident occurred apparently on Thursday. The Stark County Sheriff is preparing an accident report. Superintendent Brett Elliott says a team of counselors and...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Sweet Corn Festival pleases thousands
All eyes in Mendota were on the Sweet corn Festival Parade Sunday afternoon. In it were street performers, floats, and a full Navy band. Generous amounts of tootsie rolls gum and suckers were tossed to eager children assembled by their parents and grandparents curbside. All the previous Sweet corn Queens...
starvedrock.media
Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa
Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Erie, Illinois honors village's 150th birthday with Saturday celebration
ERIE, Ill. — It's been a long time coming for a community celebration in Eerie, Illinois honoring the town's 150th birthday. Community and Economic Development Director Katelin Bridgman said they'd been planning the celebration since she moved to the village in September. "Erie is incredibly close-knit very community oriented....
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
