Estero, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Economic development projects pending in South Cape

Booming business is always in-season in Cape Coral, and while some wait for the permit backlog to shake free, other projects in the city are taking a step forward, or even changing hands. A pair in the city’s South Cape are now at the forefront of what’s pending.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains

Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area

An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
VENICE, FL
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Meeting #3 is Coming Up

Join the South Florida Water Management District for the third public meeting about the 2022 Update to the Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning area encompasses all of Lee County and portions of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Monroe counties. The 2022 LWC Plan Update is scheduled to be complete by November 2022. We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the water supply plan update addresses the needs of the region.
LEE COUNTY, FL
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank Heads South, Opens New Office in Florida

Meridian Bank has opened a new business office in Bonita Springs, Fla. This office will extend Meridian’s full suite of financial products and services to the south Florida market. Wayne Griest, formerly CEO of Continental Bank in Philadelphia, was appointed by Meridian to lead the Florida expansion. After the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Election 2022: Candidate Question of the Week – Fielder’s choice

Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. This week’s Question of the Week is With Early Voting opening Saturday, please answer the question you wish we had asked. (Candidate chooses his or her own question.)
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Cause of Restaurant Fire Ruled Undetermined; Help For Employees

Photos/video by SC Associate Publisher Chuck Larsen. Officials from the Florida State Fire Marshal Office ruled the cause of a devastating fire Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Island Cow as undetermined. The popular restaurant on Periwinkle Way, next to the Community House, was so badly damaged it is unsafe to enter the building.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
NAPLES, FL

