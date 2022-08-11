Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Fort Myers infrastructure issues highlighted by proposed residential development
Nearly 100 community members were joined by local government leaders at the town center of Pelican Preserve on Wednesday night to voice concern over a proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The 64-acres is an agenda item for the city...
Economic development projects pending in South Cape
Booming business is always in-season in Cape Coral, and while some wait for the permit backlog to shake free, other projects in the city are taking a step forward, or even changing hands. A pair in the city’s South Cape are now at the forefront of what’s pending.
SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains
Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area
An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
Homeowner's insurance canceled 2 months after buying Lehigh Acres home
Company downgrades and cancellations of homeowner's insurance are having a major impact on Floridians. An FGCU professor says one solution is to bring in more companies to help homeowners.
Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Meeting #3 is Coming Up
Join the South Florida Water Management District for the third public meeting about the 2022 Update to the Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning area encompasses all of Lee County and portions of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Monroe counties. The 2022 LWC Plan Update is scheduled to be complete by November 2022. We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the water supply plan update addresses the needs of the region.
Cape Coral families worry about hurricane safety as permits are delayed
As we enter the peak of hurricane season, some families in Cape Coral said they’ve been waiting for months to install their hurricane shutters, but the city is holding them back.
Cape Coral hurricane evacuation survey looks at past behavior to help determine improvements
The City of Cape Coral approved a hurricane evacuation study this month to better identify the evacuation needs of residents. When it comes to evacuating during a hurricane, time is of the essence. If routes are jam-packed with vehicles, it diminishes opportunities for residents to shelter safely. For example, a...
Naples Courtyard by Marriott sells for $22.5 million
RB Naples LLC purchased the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 3250 Ninth St. N. in Naples from D&L Hotel Investments II Naples LLC for $22.5 million. The property last sold in 2016 for $18.8 million.
Meridian Bank Heads South, Opens New Office in Florida
Meridian Bank has opened a new business office in Bonita Springs, Fla. This office will extend Meridian’s full suite of financial products and services to the south Florida market. Wayne Griest, formerly CEO of Continental Bank in Philadelphia, was appointed by Meridian to lead the Florida expansion. After the...
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession
According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.
Lawsuit filed: A legal challenge to Marco’s proposed short-term rental ordinance
A group of vacation rental owners and businesses on Marco Island filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop a referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot or to seek compensation for potential damages if the new rule passes. Residents will be asked to vote for or against a vacation rental registration, but...
Election 2022: Candidate Question of the Week – Fielder’s choice
Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. This week’s Question of the Week is With Early Voting opening Saturday, please answer the question you wish we had asked. (Candidate chooses his or her own question.)
Cause of Restaurant Fire Ruled Undetermined; Help For Employees
Photos/video by SC Associate Publisher Chuck Larsen. Officials from the Florida State Fire Marshal Office ruled the cause of a devastating fire Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Island Cow as undetermined. The popular restaurant on Periwinkle Way, next to the Community House, was so badly damaged it is unsafe to enter the building.
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples
Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
Water to be shut off in parts on Cape Coral Monday for scheduled maintenance
The City of Cape Coral plans to shut off water to several areas on Monday while they conduct scheduled maintenance. The city says work will begin at 9 a.m. when they shut down the water at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway NW. The city says the...
