Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly's former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer's baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Person
Britney Spears
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,"
digg.com

The Fastest Way To Empty A Water Bottle Is... With A Straw?

How Things Work shows a simpler method to empty your water bottle that isn't just turning it upside down and letting gravity do the work.
SPY

My Beard Is a Decade Old, and I’m Begging My Bearded Brethren To Use This $15 Beard Care Tool

I’m proud to say that I was growing a beard before it was the cool thing to do. I’ve always loved facial hair, and from the moment I’ve been able to rock a full beard without any embarrassing barely-there patches, I’ve been proudly rocking the bearded look. In the past 12 years, I’ve been cleanly shaven exactly once, and I hated it, as did my long-time girlfriend. On top of that, as the head editor at SPY.com, I also review grooming products for a living. For the past few years, I’ve been part of the selection team that awards the best...
digg.com

Upcoming Steam Game Is Literally Just A Squirrel With A Gun

A video of the unreleased indie UE5 game went viral on Twitter because, I mean…look at it!
digg.com

This Old Lady Was Not Ready For Fireworks

We don't know who gave her the fireworks, or why, or if she was okay with this happening, but this could have caused her a heart attack. Take care of your elders.
digg.com

'Ring Nation' Is Amazon's Reality Show for Our Surveillance Dystopia

Amazon's newest effort to normalize its surveillance network will feature footage from Ring surveillance cameras and commentary from comedian Wanda Sykes.
digg.com

The Mercedes Metris Van Is Leaving the US Because Nobody Wanted It

The Mercedes-Benz Metris work van just didn't work out in the United States.
