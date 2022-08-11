ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Environmental officer: NJ needs climate change plan

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ow3Dw_0hDsqJag00

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas.

Testifying Thursday to a joint state Senate-Assembly panel on coastal issues, Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of Environmental Protection, said New Jersey is not where it needs to be in the face of a warming planet and rising seas.

“We should all be alarmed,” he said. “We are not ready. But empowered by sound science, we can get ready. We have the power now to change this.”

LaTourette noted that the state is coming up on the anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which he said was responsible for 30 deaths in the state.

He said rainfall has increased over the last 23 years by between 2% to 10% in the state, with larger percentage increases forecasted for the near-term future.

“The Idas and the Sandys will come,” he said. “We need to plan for it.”

LaTourette said the state needs to combine engineered projects such as bulkheads, replenished beaches and other hard barriers with natural solutions, including restoring marshes and wetlands to absorb flood waters and blunt the force of storm waves.

In April 2021, the state proposed an ambitious resiliency plan aiming to incorporate the impacts of climate change and rising seas into all its major policy decisions in the near future and seeking to share the costs of protecting the state among all levels of government and the private sector.

The plan seeks to incentivize people to move from flood-prone areas to safer ones, help low-income communities who are least able to respond to the effects of climate change and seek new funding for resiliency measures.

LaTourette said conditions “will only get worse” in years to come, and that even if the state fully adopted nuclear, wind and solar power, it still would not offset the damage already done to the environment by past emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

“We could do all that tomorrow, and conditions still would get worse,” he said. “We have no choice but to become resilient. These alarming conditions are exactly what scientists and the DEP said were coming.”

Eric Olsen, director of conservation programs with The Nature Conservancy, called on the state to make a major push to restore salt marshes and wetlands.

“Increasing the health of New Jersey’s salt marshes will protect people’s homes by storing water, absorbing carbon and reducing wave action,” he said.

Raymond Cantor, vice president of government affairs at the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, said climate change and rising sea levels are real and are occurring now. But he also urged the elected officials not to go too far with proposed solutions.

“There is no need at this moment to retreat from the Jersey Shore,” he said.

Tom Fote of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association said warming ocean temperatures are negatively impacting fishing off the state’s coast, pushing cold-water species out and bringing in others that never used to be found this far north.

“We had a viable lobster industry, and we’ve seen that collapse,” he said. “We have a manatee that usually lives in Florida that makes a trip to New Jersey each year.”

LaTourette said the state, its residents and businesses need to summon “political courage” to address resiliency challenges that could take years to show benefits.

“If you hear urgency in my voice, it’s because we are not ready,” he said. “But we can be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NJ Gov. Murphy lifts COVID-19 test mandate for school, child care employees

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Mandatory and routine COVID-19 testing is no longer required for many unvaccinated employees in New Jersey’s school and child care facilities. This comes after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Monday. The executive order also applies to state contractors. Murphy said the decision was made following the CDC’s recent […]
EDUCATION
PIX11

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

College students can save big with the NJ Transit discount pass

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — College students heading back to class this fall can save big bucks on their commute with a special discount program courtesy of New Jersey Transit, officials said. The Student Pass offers full-time students 25% savings off the monthly rail, bus, or light rail pass when purchased on the NJ Transit app for commuting […]
TRAFFIC
PIX11

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which the state began phasing […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
PIX11

Goldman leads crowded NY-10 primary ahead of PIX11 debate, exclusive poll finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman leads a crowded field of candidates in the Democratic primary for New York’s redrawn 10th Congressional District, a new exclusive PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll found on Monday. Goldman, who helped House Democrats lead the first impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump, was the choice […]
ELECTIONS
PIX11

PIX11 to host live telecast of NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate

PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to watch the NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate on PIX11

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Primary season in New York isn’t over yet: this week, residents can head to the polls again to vote in the U.S. House and the state Senate primaries. Early voting kicked off on Saturday and runs through Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23.  One of the most closely watched primary […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Environmental Protection#Politics State#Nj#Senate Assembly
PIX11

Beautiful, balmy day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another beautiful day is on tap in the New York City area. Temperatures Sunday are expected to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. The city will see a high near 83 degrees, and the suburbs will range from low to mid-80s. […]
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Early voting for NY primary elections kicks off

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are expected to hit the polls starting on Saturday as early voting kicks off for the primary elections. Early voting for congressional races as well as some state Senate seats runs until Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23.  Polling times and locations vary, so New Yorkers should make […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
PIX11

Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.  […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

TikTok trend encourages car thefts in CT: police

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord. This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In […]
SHELTON, CT
PIX11

Man attacks LI Dick’s Sporting Goods worker with machete: police

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A machete-wielding man attacked a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee and two more people on Long Island Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Treyvius Tunstall asked about buying rifles at a branch of Dick’s Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway near Gateway Boulevard in Patchogue around 3:15 p.m., police said. He showed an ID […]
PATCHOGUE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy