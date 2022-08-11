Read full article on original website
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63%...
Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest has only 2 entries amid soaring inflation, heat
It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made those 1,000-plus-pound bruisers lose their appetites. Either way, there were just two entries in the Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest this year — the smallest number in at least two decades, according to Ernie Barnes, who oversees the fairgrounds’ Swine Barn and emcees the contest. Usually there are between five and 10 entries.
