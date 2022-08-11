Read full article on original website
College Station Council Votes 4-3 Granting Future Construction Of 300 Apartments
Most members of the College Station city council liked the concept of building 300 apartments with the intent to serve the local medical community. But the council voted four to three at their August 11 meeting to change the land use and allow the development to move forward east of Baylor and Scott White hospital and behind a nursing home.
August Update Of City Of Bryan Capital Projects
The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit. City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.
College Station City Council Hears Complaints About Moving Early Voting Away From The Texas A&M Memorial Student Center
The College Station city council finalized November election plans last Thursday. It was not a unanimous vote. Elizabeth Cunha voted no because Brazos County moved the early voting location from the memorial student center (MSC) to College Station city hall. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has been doing early voting at...
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children
Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated. After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and...
Aggie Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team will begin the 2022 season as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released Monday morning. The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading...
Bryan Police Arrest A 17 Year Old On A Murder Charge In The Death Of A 62 Year Old Woman
Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and a 17 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge. BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62...
