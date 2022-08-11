ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

August Update Of City Of Bryan Capital Projects

The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit. City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.
Aggie Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team will begin the 2022 season as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released Monday morning. The No. 6 ranking matches the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading...
