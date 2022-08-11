It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made those 1,000-plus-pound bruisers lose their appetites. Either way, there were just two entries in the Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest this year — the smallest number in at least two decades, according to Ernie Barnes, who oversees the fairgrounds’ Swine Barn and emcees the contest. Usually there are between five and 10 entries.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO