navasotanews.com
Madisonville woman, a suspect in Navasota Mid-South kiosk theft, arrested for stealing entire ATM machine
A Madisonville woman accused of robbing a Mid-South kiosk in Navasota this summer has been arrested for stealing an entire ATM Machine in College Station. Five months ago, the machine containing almost six thousand dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Early Friday morning, College Station police arrested 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville.
navasotanews.com
Anderson woman taken to jail after stealing over $100 in Walmart merchandise
An Anderson woman with a warrant out for her arrest is in the Brazos County jail for trying to shoplift from Walmart. The arrest report from College Station police say they got the call from he Walmart on Harvey Mitchell Parkway Saturday afternoon. Seen on surveillance was a woman taking a shopping cart full of unpaid clothing into the bathroom, only to emerge with the clothing stuff into two purses, which were also stolen Walmart property.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Porter
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo of Honduras. Detectives are asking anyone who…
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm
KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
kingwood.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons week of 8/12/22
Multi-County Crime Stoppers serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Do you know anything about these Featured Felons for the Week of 08-12-2022? All warrants are confirmed active as of 8/9/22. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them!. To be eligible for a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
40-year-old man arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A little after midnight on Aug. 10, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Moore conducted a traffic stop in the Ellinger area on a blue Ford F-250 for an equipment violation. Deputy Moore observed several criminal indicators during an investigation into the stop. He...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGE
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the area of South Chappell Hill and Pecan Street on a vehicle for failing to drive within a single lane. After investigation, Tiffany Taylor Vasquez, 49 of Somerville, was found to be intoxicated while operating the motor vehicle and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more offences. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located as well. Vasquez was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3 or more offences, Possession of Marijuana, and on a Municipal Court Warrant.
