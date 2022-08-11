ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Parma, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Parma, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Civil Unrest#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#The Shaia Ppr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Newest Lake County K-9 “Ryker” off to a successful start

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputy Brandon Savage and his new K-9, Ryker, came out of training and started fulltime patrol in Lake County last week. According to Sgt. Samer Musleh, in the first three days on the job, K-9 Ryker’s work led to five drug arrests. Police said...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy