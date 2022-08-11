Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
cleveland19.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
cleveland19.com
Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting. South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary,...
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old pleads not guilty
The man indicted for a deadly hit and run that killed a three-year-old girl is due in court on Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
cleveland19.com
Newest Lake County K-9 “Ryker” off to a successful start
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputy Brandon Savage and his new K-9, Ryker, came out of training and started fulltime patrol in Lake County last week. According to Sgt. Samer Musleh, in the first three days on the job, K-9 Ryker’s work led to five drug arrests. Police said...
Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
