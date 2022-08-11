ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Grice Connect

SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022

In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Hurricanes#Sea Water#Surface Water#Gray S Reef
WJCL

Inflation and schools: Beaufort County shares impact on student lunch prices

BEAUFORT, S.C. — As the school year begins, local districts are being impacted by inflation. “Our school nutrition program really isn’t immune to it all,” said Chief Financial Officer of the Beaufort County School District Tonya Crosby. “Pepperoni has been going up 65 percent,” she said.
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

George Dawes Green's new novel shares the mysterious, untold history of Savannah

Soon after you open the cover of “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” the new novel by George Dawes Green, there appears “A Note on History,” which begins, “Savannah may appear to be some town out of a fable, with its vine flowers and cast-iron balconies and varied turrets, but truly it rests upon a bed of history so vile that no novelist could invent it.” That history informs Green’s story about the Musgrove family and the crimes they encounter.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Science
wtoc.com

Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
MIDWAY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
Grice Connect

Dental Assisting program awards 14 pins to graduates

Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on Thursday, July 21. Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to...
SYLVANIA, GA
WTGS

I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
JASPER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy