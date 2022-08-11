Soon after you open the cover of “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” the new novel by George Dawes Green, there appears “A Note on History,” which begins, “Savannah may appear to be some town out of a fable, with its vine flowers and cast-iron balconies and varied turrets, but truly it rests upon a bed of history so vile that no novelist could invent it.” That history informs Green’s story about the Musgrove family and the crimes they encounter.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO