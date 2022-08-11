Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
WJCL
Rare air...August cold front to bring some relief from heat and humidity
A rare August cold front will dip south of coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. As the front pushes south it will take rain chances with it and also deliver a less humid airmass. The lower humidity is expected to arrive Saturday night leading to a 'pleasant' and suntastic...
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘They were ready to explode’: Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — A pair of YouTubers known for their incredible magnet fishing catches found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in a Georgia river but are also facing fines. According to WSB-TV, Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel around the country, throwing magnets into...
The Post and Courier
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Inflation and schools: Beaufort County shares impact on student lunch prices
BEAUFORT, S.C. — As the school year begins, local districts are being impacted by inflation. “Our school nutrition program really isn’t immune to it all,” said Chief Financial Officer of the Beaufort County School District Tonya Crosby. “Pepperoni has been going up 65 percent,” she said.
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
wabe.org
George Dawes Green's new novel shares the mysterious, untold history of Savannah
Soon after you open the cover of “The Kingdoms of Savannah,” the new novel by George Dawes Green, there appears “A Note on History,” which begins, “Savannah may appear to be some town out of a fable, with its vine flowers and cast-iron balconies and varied turrets, but truly it rests upon a bed of history so vile that no novelist could invent it.” That history informs Green’s story about the Musgrove family and the crimes they encounter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council votes to purchase infrastructure aimed to improve water meter reading
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is bringing more of their water meter reading technology up to speed. A move they say will improve billing accuracy for the city’s customers. Savannah City Council voted Thursday to approve the purchase of what’s called an Advanced Metering Infrastructure, which...
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
WJCL
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
Dental Assisting program awards 14 pins to graduates
Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on Thursday, July 21. Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to...
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
Comments / 0