Leading Mobile Health Services Provider Is Now In-Network with New Jersey’s Largest Health Insurer and Its Rapidly Growing Medicare Advantage Plan. DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today a new contract to provide mobile health services to Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon) members, covering commercial and Medicare populations in New Jersey. The arrangement includes Braven Health, a joint venture between Horizon and New Jersey’s largest health systems (Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJ Barnabas Health) that offers Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey. The network agreement with Horizon allows DocGo to potentially reach an additional 3.8 million people with its range of mobile health services.

HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO