Carson County, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

2 Arrested After Finding Cocaine During 1-40 Traffic Stop

Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper finds around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 94, according to documents. When the trooper pulled over the driver, Carina Gladys Alvarado, court documents say...
CARSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early this morning, Amarillo police responded to a shooting on Northeast 14th Avenue near the Amarillo College east campus. According to officials, on Tuesday, August 16, at 2:53 a.m., officers were called near Kimberly drive on a fight. While driving to the area, officers were told...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Moore County Fatal Car-Truck Crash

One person is dead and another injured following an early Monday morning car-semi crash in Moore County. The wreck happened at 12:15 a.m on FM 2589, Just before meeting up with the intersection with U.S. 87. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say at 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded. According to the City of Lefors, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water. TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled. If...
LEFORS, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
AMARILLO, TX

