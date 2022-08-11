Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
2 Arrested After Finding Cocaine During 1-40 Traffic Stop
Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper finds around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 94, according to documents. When the trooper pulled over the driver, Carina Gladys Alvarado, court documents say...
Amarillo Police searching for armed robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Crime of the Week, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding an armed robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to an armed robbery in the 1500 block of S. Washington just […]
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early this morning, Amarillo police responded to a shooting on Northeast 14th Avenue near the Amarillo College east campus. According to officials, on Tuesday, August 16, at 2:53 a.m., officers were called near Kimberly drive on a fight. While driving to the area, officers were told...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
1 arrested after Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo that led to the arrest of one 21-year-old man and the injury of multiple people. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of […]
abc7amarillo.com
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
NMSP: Father drowns in Ute Lake while trying to save 11-year-old-child
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Moore County Fatal Car-Truck Crash
One person is dead and another injured following an early Monday morning car-semi crash in Moore County. The wreck happened at 12:15 a.m on FM 2589, Just before meeting up with the intersection with U.S. 87. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say at 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was...
KFDA
River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With school doors soon to open, River Road Independent School District held an active shooter demonstration for it’s teachers. Deputies with Potter County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated to teachers what they would see, smell and hear in the event of an active shooter and showed how quickly they respond to an intruder.
abc7amarillo.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
KFDA
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
KFDA
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors
LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded. According to the City of Lefors, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water. TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled. If...
1 arrested after man hit, killed by car on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
KFDA
The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways. The event will take...
