ThredUp is the latest fashion tech company to announce cost-cutting layoffs as softening consumer demand leads to a slowdown in earnings growth. In its second quarter earnings call on Monday, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said the Oakland, Calif.-based resale platform would lay off about 15% of its corporate workforce and shutter one of its processing centers. ThredUp also announced on Monday that it is slowing down the build out of its in-development Dallas fulfillment center. The facility is now expected to hold about 5 million items, down from its original plan to hold 10 million items. “We’ll build out Phase 1...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO