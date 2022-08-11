Read full article on original website
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: Albireo Pharma Q2 Earnings
Albireo Pharma ALBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albireo Pharma missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-2.04 versus an estimate of $-1.65. Revenue was up $5.78 million from the same...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings
INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Recap: Blend Labs Q2 Earnings
Blend Labs BLND reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blend Labs reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $33.48 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights
AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings
Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Sea
Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings
Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
Recap: Gracell Biotechnologies Q2 Earnings
Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gracell Biotechnologies missed estimated earnings by 328.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings
Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
Recap: Nemaura Medical Q1 Earnings
Nemaura Medical NMRD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nemaura Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
Recap: Brainstorm Cell Q2 Earnings
Brainstorm Cell BCLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brainstorm Cell missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Genius Sports: Q2 Earnings Insights
Genius Sports GENI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genius Sports beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $15.27 million from the same...
