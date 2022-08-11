ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Man dead after alleged FBI breach attempt leads to standoff

By Sarah Bean, Schalischa Petit-De
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF3Br_0hDsnFNn00

Correction: A prior edition of this post listed the incorrect location of the FBI facility. The facility is in Kenwood. This error has been corrected.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he allegedly tried to break into an FBI building in Kenwood, leading to a standoff in Clinton County.

According to NBC News, the suspect was Ricky Walter Shiffer. He was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Cincinnati Division of the FBI said around 9:15 a.m. an armed suspect, later identified as Shiffer, attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded. The suspect then fled the scene, heading north on I-71.

The FBI notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol about the suspect, and gave them a description of his vehicle.

Shiffer was later spotted by the patrol and troopers attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to pull over and instead lead the troopers on a chase onto State Route 73 and Smith Road. According to OSHP, the suspect fired shots at the pursuing troopers.

The suspect came to a stop on Smith Road off State Route 73. Shots were fired between the suspect and officers, which then started a standoff.

“Those negotiations went on,” OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. “Over time, they eventually failed and were unsuccessful. So that time officers tried to move in, using less lethal tactics to take the suspect into custody. The suspect then raised the firearm for the enforcement and that’s when the shots were fired at the suspect.”

OSHP said officers returned fire around 3:42 p.m., and Shiffer died at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officers from the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

I-71 was shut down in both directions from State Route 73 to State Route 68, our NBC partners at WLWT report. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Road and State Route 480.

All the buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads were under lockdown and residents were asked to stay inside their homes.

The FBI released the following statement Thursday night, saying they are reviewing the incident:

The FBI is now reviewing this agent-involved shooting. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.

FBI Cincinnati Division

2 NEWS spoke with the manager of the Shell and BP gas stations off State Route 73. He said some of his employees were there when the chase took place outside his stores.

“This is a very peaceful town, so seeing something like this is very, very unusual,” Mit Patel said.

Patel said traffic was stopped outside his business for about two hours. He said his employees were shaken by the incident, and now his priority is to make sure they are OK.

“I’m going to spend a few more hours, a few extra days with them, make sure they’re comfortable back to the work,” Patel said.

Stay with 2 NEWS as we continue to update this breaking story

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Nbc News#The Cincinnati Division
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Lifeflighted After Hitting Deer May Be Charged With Crimes

Ross – Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday emergency crews were dispatched to a deer vs motorcycle in the area of Bull creek road in Ross County. When Emergency crews arrived on the scene they found the man had serious injuries and checked him on a helicopter for emergency transport. Emergency squads transported the driver to Adena where he was flown to Columbus emergency hospital.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy