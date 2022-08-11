Vast majority of women say their abortion was the right decision: Study

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – In the shadow of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to eliminate federal protection of the right to abortion , a 10-year-old study is being renewed to examine the effects of unwanted pregnancy on women's lives.

The "Turnaway Study" evaluated the mental and physical health and other outcomes when it comes to receiving an abortion compared to carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term.

Dr. Diana Greene Foster, professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF, told KCBS Radio's " As Prescribed " on Thursday about the impact the procedure can have.

"More likely to have poor maternal bonding, more likely to live below the federal poverty level, more likely to live in a house without enough resources for basic living needs," she said.

The main finding of the "Turnaway Study" was that an abortion does not harm the health and well-being of women. Instead, it results in worse financial, health and family outcomes when a woman is denied an abortion. "We know from the study that people don't choose to place child in adoption," Greene Foster explained. "That's a very rare outcome."

Like many, she has concerns about states outlawing the medical practice.

"Unfortunately, the states that ban abortion or are antagonistic to abortion rights, also have some of the worst maternal and fetal outcomes," she said.

