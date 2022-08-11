Thigh Society – makin’ it easy to love ‘thigh-self’

With summer in full-swing, there’s one thing in particular that has us all wishing desperately for cooler temperatures: chub rub. If you’ve never experienced the excruciating friction that can come from sweaty thighs rubbing together on a hot day, well, count yourself one of the lucky few. For the rest of us mere mortals, Thigh Society’s slip shorts are our saving grace! Here’s why:





Big thighs, small thighs, dimply or pimply ones, furry ones, shapely ones – no matter what your thighs look like, they take you where you want to go. Which is why you need to take care of them. This female-founded company gets that. And that’s why they’ve created the ultimate thigh protector. Because Marnie, the Thigh Society founder , experienced the very same thing: chub rub. That mid-summer sweat that leaves your legs chafing and you feeling uncomfortable in your skin.

To combat this, Marnie would wear thick, rubbery bike shorts that, if we’re being honest, really weren’t a solution. Why? Because they ride up and make you feel completely insecure.

So, in 2009, Thigh Society was born with one mission in mind: make all thighs happy again. So they invented the most incredible slip short: The Cooling . *Cue the hallelujahs*, our prayers were answered! And so were Marnie’s! She finally found a solution to her chub rub. But in doing so she also realized that no two thighs are the same (maybe not even the two on your own body!) That’s why these shorts come in four different fabrics, four different lengths, and seven different sizes: from XS-6X! Because everyone deserves to love the skin they’re in, and one-size certainly does not fit all. That’s why Thigh Society has something for *almost* everyBody.

These shorts are not shapewear, because Thigh Society doesn’t want you to hide who you are. Meaning, these aren’t the suck it in and make it disappear slip shorts. These are the sun salutations, WFH, lazy Saturday, wander through the park in a sundress for hours shorts. They’re the anytime, anyplace, feel great shorts.

And with hi-tech performance fabric that pulls heat and moisture away from the body, The Cooling style, in particular, is ideal for summer. They’re ultra-thin and lightweight. They’re that thinnest base layer that can keep things smooth, without contributing to overheating. And with eight different colors, the only thing left to decide is: “can you get one of each?”

Because chub rub plagues us all, whether we can live with it or not. And that’s why Thigh Society’s size-inclusive chafe-wear is the answer to our prayers. But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself! The Cooling is your: under dress, thigh protector, comfy non-shapewear, anti-chafing answer that will carry you through the dog-days of summer.

Bring your hot girl walks to the next level – cool girl walks! Flaunt your natural body in these light-weight, comfy styles that feel good and look great!

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.