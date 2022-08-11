Read full article on original website
More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
School, law enforcement, first responders to train in active shooter drill in Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The high school, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and many agencies are holding a community wide active shooter drill in Polson on Tuesday. The simulations will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First responders are going to hone their skills...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to open in June, 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — Insects are some of the hardest working, most intriguing creatures on the planet. These smallest of animals are essential to a healthy environment, and to our very existence. Many visitors to a booth at the Western Montana Fair learned about the lives of many exotic insects...
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office confirms new fire; Hog Trough Fire containment grows
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is monitoring a new fire about 10 miles north of the Hog Trough Fire, that's already burning east of Hamilton. Deputies are getting several reports of smoke east of Hamilton in the Sapphire Mountains. They've notified the U.S. Forest Service. In...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus
UMPD reports a large black bear was seen at approximately 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
Man severely burned in gas explosion south of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was transported to St. Patrick Medical Center on Monday night with severe burns to half his body, after he was trapped inside a home when gas exploded and started a fire south of Lolo and Missoula. Missoula Rural Fire reports the man was inside...
Man severely burned in Lolo home explosion, fire
A man was taken to the hospital with burns over half of his body following a Monday night explosion and fire at a home in Lolo.
Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
UMPT partners with Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular research
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Physical Therapy school paired up with the Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular studies. The idea behind the study is to understand what athletes need to bounce back quickly and efficiently to previous balance and sight scores after sustaining a concussion. The testing...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
