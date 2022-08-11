ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Montana Government
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River

MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to open in June, 2023

MISSOULA, Mont. — Insects are some of the hardest working, most intriguing creatures on the planet. These smallest of animals are essential to a healthy environment, and to our very existence. Many visitors to a booth at the Western Montana Fair learned about the lives of many exotic insects...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man severely burned in gas explosion south of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was transported to St. Patrick Medical Center on Monday night with severe burns to half his body, after he was trapped inside a home when gas exploded and started a fire south of Lolo and Missoula. Missoula Rural Fire reports the man was inside...
LOLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

UMPT partners with Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular research

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Physical Therapy school paired up with the Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular studies. The idea behind the study is to understand what athletes need to bounce back quickly and efficiently to previous balance and sight scores after sustaining a concussion. The testing...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT

