NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire slowly grows, now 832 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 832 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 8 acres since Saturday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Today will be slightly sunny skies as drier air filters into the area....
NBCMontana
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
NBCMontana
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office confirms new fire; Hog Trough Fire containment grows
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is monitoring a new fire about 10 miles north of the Hog Trough Fire, that's already burning east of Hamilton. Deputies are getting several reports of smoke east of Hamilton in the Sapphire Mountains. They've notified the U.S. Forest Service. In...
NBCMontana
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
NBCMontana
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to open in June, 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — Insects are some of the hardest working, most intriguing creatures on the planet. These smallest of animals are essential to a healthy environment, and to our very existence. Many visitors to a booth at the Western Montana Fair learned about the lives of many exotic insects...
NBCMontana
Man severely burned in gas explosion south of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was transported to St. Patrick Medical Center on Monday night with severe burns to half his body, after he was trapped inside a home when gas exploded and started a fire south of Lolo and Missoula. Missoula Rural Fire reports the man was inside...
NBCMontana
School, law enforcement, first responders to train in active shooter drill in Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The high school, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and many agencies are holding a community wide active shooter drill in Polson on Tuesday. The simulations will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First responders are going to hone their skills...
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
NBCMontana
Missoula food resources report dramatic increase in visits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula food bank and UM food pantry are reporting an increase in patrons in recent months. The driving factor are inflation, a rise in food prices, gas prices and the ongoing pandemic. “Since March the Missoula food bank has seen more people than we’ve ever...
NBCMontana
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
NBCMontana
Hot, dry weather continues
High pressure will remain in control this week. Temperatures will be well above normal for this time of year. Missoula and MSU Bozeman will be close to record values the next few days. Highs will be in the 90s, but a few areas could see highs right around 100 degrees. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
NBCMontana
Missoula's River City Roots Festival seeks volunteers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual River City Roots Festival returns to Missoula later this month, featuring live music, an art show and a family-fun fest in Caras Park. Organizers are currently looking for volunteers to sign up for the event. Volunteers receive a free festival T-shirt, a cup, a...
NBCMontana
Ample sunshine, near record highs this week
Hot and dry conditions are expected this week as a ridge of high pressure take control. Today's highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs coming close to 100 degrees for several areas. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman.
NBCMontana
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
NBCMontana
Missoula PaddleHeads host multiple events for 6-game home stand
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads return to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field for a jam-packed week and a six-game home stand against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Events include giveaways, Wizards and Wands night, a river cleanup and more. The Montana DNRC will host Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention night...
NBCMontana
Chicks N Chaps hosts 14th annual event at the Western Montana Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chicks N Chaps is an organization established in Missoula back in 2008, now a nationwide non-profit to help women and their families battling breast cancer. Proceeds directly help women with medical bills associated with care. But monetary assistant isn't the only thing Chicks N Chaps offers,...
NBCMontana
2nd Annual BOAR 1K & 5K Obstacle Course Race returns Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Human Resources Development Council is announcing the return of its popular obstacle course and adventure race. The 1k and 5k races are coming up Saturday at the East Gallatin Recreation area. It takes place on slip and slides, climbing walls, and a handful of new obstacles.
NBCMontana
Intro to Filmmaking workshop planned at Blackfeet Community College
MISSOULA, Mont. — MAPS Media Institute is holding an Intro to Filmmaking workshop at the Blackfeet Community College. High school and college students will learn about the 1895-1896 agreement between the Blackfeet Nation and the U.S. Government and study the "1895 Disagreement" film project. The workshop will cover project...
NBCMontana
Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody
One man is in custody accused of attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair on Friday, according to the Missoula Police Department. Police accuse Robert Price, 48, of grabbing a child, and running away with the child in his arms while the child's father took photos. Prior to the attempted...
