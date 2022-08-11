ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK8tk_0hDslxhz00

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital


According to NBC4i, Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday.

The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in its previous report, when ODH recorded 2,976,027 all-time cases. The state has been moving up in total cases at a pace of over 20,000 a week for five weeks in a row.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff did not mention the third million-milestone in a same-day press conference about COVID-19 and monkeypox.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court

OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s agency over driver’s licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys’ offices wanting reimbursement. The class action lawsuit in the state’s Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of […]
OHIO STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st

Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Drake
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Linus Covid#General Health#Ohioans#Nbc4#Warner Bros
NBC4 Columbus

Health officials concerned as Ohio surpasses 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases, a grim milestone that is having local health officials raising concern. Mount Carmel Infectious Disease Doctor Mike Herbet says despite less virulent variants, the high transmission is a concern. “The current strains seem to be less virulent so that means there […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts

Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for quarantining after COVID exposures. Now the state health department recommends an exposed person stay home and monitor their symptoms. Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for Public Health-Dayton &...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why is Columbus getting warmer? Ohio State study underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Heat islands are defined as urbanized areas that are subjected to higher temperatures compared to the outer suburbs and countryside. Buildings and roads absorb more heat than natural surfaces and re-emit energy from the sun, typically raising temperatures several degrees higher than in outlying areas. Urban infrastructure and land-use activities influence […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin

Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
678
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy