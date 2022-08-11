ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County increases monkeypox vaccine supply, expands eligibility for the shot

The St. Louis County Health Department has just received 1,900 vials of monkeypox vaccine from the State of Missouri.

St. Louis County is currently the go-to source for the region, and the state got their doses from the national stockpile. 1,900 vials doesn't mean 1,900 people can get vaccinated -- one vial can be used to immunize multiple people.

The vaccine is administered in two doses that are give four weeks apart. The health department says they are most effective at least two weeks after the second dose.

The vaccine is in limited supply, but the public health department has requested more doses and said they expect more from the state in the coming days.

