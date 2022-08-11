Read full article on original website
Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
capitalbnews.org
Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.
Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
fox5atlanta.com
Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA - A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School. The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later. Dr. Dominique...
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
gwinnettcitizen.com
New Housing and Community Development Division created in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County will soon have a new Housing and Community Development Division operating within its Department of Planning and Development. This division was created as a response to one of the recommendations in a housing study requested by the Board of Commissioners. Matt Elder has been named as the division’s...
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Man punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at VA hospital speaks to Channel 2
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is speaking only to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray after he was punched in the face by an Atlanta VA employee at the VA hospital. “She just hauled off and pop!” Scott Green said. “I mean, she bent my glasses, bent my nosepiece into my nose.”
Former flight attendant suing Delta, claims she was fired for posting political cartoon on Facebook
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is denying allegations that a flight attendant was fired for political or racial reasons. Leondra Taylor, a former flight attendant, said she was fired for posting an image of former President Donald Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while debating President Joe Biden on her personal Facebook page.
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
cobbcountycourier.com
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
'Do your job, or get another one' | Civil Rights leaders speak at Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
ATLANTA — A celebration of life service was held Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car. Following the ceremony, a rally was held outside the State Capitol. A pink and white casket carried Grier's body. Floral...
fox5atlanta.com
Demolition of controversial Aunt Fanny's Cabin has people talking
SMYRNA, Ga - An historic, yet controversial, cabin in Smyrna has been demolished. The city says it was necessary. Those who are not happy the building was taken down showed up at Monday night's city council meeting. "Sad, devastated, angry, the city taking the position to demolish an historic landmark,"...
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
gradickcommunications.com
Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County
The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
