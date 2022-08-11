ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.

Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA - A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School. The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later. Dr. Dominique...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
fox5atlanta.com

Demolition of controversial Aunt Fanny's Cabin has people talking

SMYRNA, Ga - An historic, yet controversial, cabin in Smyrna has been demolished. The city says it was necessary. Those who are not happy the building was taken down showed up at Monday night's city council meeting. "Sad, devastated, angry, the city taking the position to demolish an historic landmark,"...
SMYRNA, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County

The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA

