Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including three Brevard County firefighters, were transported to the hospital late Sunday night after their fire truck and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection. Two firefighters were listed in serious or critical condition, while a third was released from the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck is also listed in critical condition.
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
Man in serious condition after being found shot on Orlando street, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in serious condition after Orlando police say he was shot early Monday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found laying in the street on Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Police say...
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
Could cell phone data help find missing Florida woman, Rachel Yates?
Rachel Yates, a woman from Winter Springs, Florida, has been missing since 2006. Police believe cell phone data may help provide answers in the case, but a state privacy law is preventing access to that data. An investigator wants the law changed.
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
Orlando leaders discuss added safety measures after downtown shooting
Orlando's City Commission discussed a proposed ordinance that claims to make downtown Orlando safer following a shooting in front of Wall Street Plaza several weeks ago that hurt seven people. The ordinance has three main points.
Video: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
Florida weather, rocket launches, booming tourism affecting flight delays
Florida weather, rocket launches, booming tourism affecting flight delays. The Sunshine State may be to blame for a national travel crisis as more flights than ever are being delayed or canceled. Experts blame the weather, rocket launches, and a growing tourist and business population. Passengers are the ones to suffer the consequences.
Safety is a top priority as Volusia County kids head back to school
DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
Woman says Florida commissioner Joe Mullins argued over not being allowed to put political signs up
A woman working at a tent at a voting location in Palm Coast told deputies that Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins argued with her over not being allowed to put signs up with the other Republican Party candidates . She says it it because he was not a member of the inclusive organization that the other candidates were a part of.
New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
Orlando weather forecast: More storms headed to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. It will be humid with rain chances remaining rather low this afternoon. 30% in Orlando and up to 40% coverage in Brevard County. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.
