ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casselberry, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including three Brevard County firefighters, were transported to the hospital late Sunday night after their fire truck and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection. Two firefighters were listed in serious or critical condition, while a third was released from the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck is also listed in critical condition.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Casselberry, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Casselberry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Oak#Traffic Accident
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida weather, rocket launches, booming tourism affecting flight delays

Florida weather, rocket launches, booming tourism affecting flight delays. The Sunshine State may be to blame for a national travel crisis as more flights than ever are being delayed or canceled. Experts blame the weather, rocket launches, and a growing tourist and business population. Passengers are the ones to suffer the consequences.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Safety is a top priority as Volusia County kids head back to school

DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: More storms headed to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. It will be humid with rain chances remaining rather low this afternoon. 30% in Orlando and up to 40% coverage in Brevard County. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy