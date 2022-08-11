ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgettstown, PA

WWD

Benjamin Walker Suits Up in Dior for First ‘The Rings of Power’ Premiere

“I approach fashion like an actor,” says Benjamin Walker. “What story does this tell about me? What do I know about the story of the designer?”. The actor is in a T-shirt early on Monday afternoon, a few hours shy of changing into a Dior suit for the first “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles. Walker, who stars in the much-anticipated Amazon series as Elven-king Gil-galad, is working with styling team Zadrian + Sarah to curate his red carpet looks for the project’s multicity premiere rollout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’

When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robert Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for special effects house WETA. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to overcome their own sibling...
MOVIES

