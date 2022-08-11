Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Going Earlier In October
Disney is filling the desert that’s left at the fall box office by moving up New Regency/20th Century’s David O. Russell movie Amsterdam to Oct. 7. The pic was previously scheduled to open on Nov. 4. The pic which received a name title and dropped a trailer at April’s CinemaCon is set in the ’30s, and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The Russell directed, written and produced stars a murderers’ row of talent including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea...
