NorthState to expand fiber network

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — NorthState announced this week that it will expand its fiber internet service into Randolph and Forsyth counties in a $51 million project.

The High Point-based company plans to install more than 680 miles of fiber optic high-speed broadband lines to serve about 15,000 homes in Asheboro, Franklinville and Ramseur within the next two years, Jay Winn, NorthState’s chief customer officer, said in a news release. The expansion will also bring fiber internet to underserved parts of Winston-Salem, Lewisville and Bethania.

High Point Enterprise

