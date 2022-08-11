NorthState to expand fiber network

HIGH POINT — NorthState announced this week that it will expand its fiber internet service into Randolph and Forsyth counties in a $51 million project.

The High Point-based company plans to install more than 680 miles of fiber optic high-speed broadband lines to serve about 15,000 homes in Asheboro, Franklinville and Ramseur within the next two years, Jay Winn, NorthState’s chief customer officer, said in a news release. The expansion will also bring fiber internet to underserved parts of Winston-Salem, Lewisville and Bethania.