Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
RAF jobs boss quits amid claims 'offers to white men are paused to meet diversity targets'
Job offers to white male recruits of the RAF have effectively been paused to meet diversity targets, defence sources have claimed. Women and ethnic minorities are reportedly being favoured in recruitment drives to meet 'impossible' targets, which has prompted the Head of Recruitment at the RAF to resign in protest.
Former paratrooper launches new business making tactical equipment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — From a young age, Chris Cruz had a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit. He sold chocolate bars in elementary school. In middle school, he’d bring Capri Suns to sell to classmates for $1. “I guess I kind of always wanted to be my own boss,”...
High-tech tools help veterans find tech careers
Rae Garcia was active duty Air Force for six years, serving as a staff sergeant and intelligence analyst, where she had the opportunity to work on diverse projects and programs from cyber security to national defense. That experience has led her to explore a career in technology, and Amazon’s veteran...
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties
BEIRUT (AP) — An attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no casualties or damage. The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base...
