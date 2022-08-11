ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Navy Times

High-tech tools help veterans find tech careers

Rae Garcia was active duty Air Force for six years, serving as a staff sergeant and intelligence analyst, where she had the opportunity to work on diverse projects and programs from cyber security to national defense. That experience has led her to explore a career in technology, and Amazon’s veteran...
MILITARY
Navy Times

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — An attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no casualties or damage. The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base...
MILITARY

