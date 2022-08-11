Read full article on original website
Cause of motel fire that shut down Hwy 41 under investigation
The intersection of Lynch road and Highway 41 is closed and so is northbound Fares Avenue at Diamond Avenue closed.
Paving operations for U.S. 60 in Daviess County to begin Tuesday
Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. KYTC says this will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending East to the West end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Officials say drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. KYTC says drivers may want...
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Daviess Co. Fire Department unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Daviess County Fire officials unveil two custom water pumper trucks at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Monday. We're told the two spartan custom engines have the capability of flowing 1250 gallons of water per minute. Officials say one truck will be based at the airport station, and the other will...
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy reports for the three individuals who died as a result of a house explosion that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tags. Indiana. Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released...
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
BBB says scammers are now exploiting Evansville explosion victims and families
Following natural disasters or public tragedies, its no surprise that people want to help as much as possible, which sometimes comes in the form of crowdfunding efforts and donations. Three people died last week after an explosion rocked an entire neighborhood along North Weinbach Avenue last Wednesday. Oana Schneider from...
Police: One person injured in Tuesday morning shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Dispatch told us that happened around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say they found one person shot. They tell us the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say they detained two people for...
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"
White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
