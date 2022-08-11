Read full article on original website
WBKO
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Dixon man has been charged with murder in a Western Kentucky murder case. William Virgin, 47, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Heather Davidson, of Dixon. Kentucky State Police reported Saturday that they believe Virgin called Webster County Dispatch at 9 a.m....
wkyufm.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
14news.com
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
Muhlenberg County man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal collision
(WEHT) - A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged on Friday with 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection to a fatal collision on KY-175 last year.
14news.com
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
whvoradio.com
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Evansville police respond to another shooting on Mulberry Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park. They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities. They were taken to […]
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
Henderson police looking for burglary suspect
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
14news.com
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
