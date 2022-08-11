ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ash, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Blue Ash, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Blue Ash Police
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed

More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
qudach.com

Gunman opens fire into family home

HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought

MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
MORROW, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy