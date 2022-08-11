Read full article on original website
Multiple shots fired in West End leaves 14-year-old with gunshot wound
Police are investigating after multiple gunshots rang out in West End that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights
Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
17-year-old student killed in 'incident involving motor vehicle' in Independence
Independence police said Reuben Hinsdale was in a car with 2 other juveniles Saturday night when he was killed.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle accident on Colerain Ave.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Cincinnati. The accident occurred on 4415 Colerain Avenue. At this time, we don't know the extent of the driver's injuries. This is a developing story.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Colerain Township man charged after assaulting pregnant woman
CINCINNATI — A Colerain Township man has been charged after assaulting a pregnant woman. Court documents say Justin Copley, 32, strangled a pregnant woman until she lost consciousness as well as punched her in the stomach twice and "forcefully hitting her arm/wrist." Copley has been charged with two counts...
Fox 19
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
linknky.com
Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed
More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
qudach.com
Gunman opens fire into family home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart
Police said a driver drove through the front door of Walmart on Ferguson Rd in Westwood. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
wnewsj.com
Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought
MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
