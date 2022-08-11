Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Last Chance to File For City, School Board Elections
(KNSI) – Tuesday is the last day to file for office for races in Minnesota in cities and schools without a primary. Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Clearwater, Foley, St. Augusta, St. Joseph and Waite Park all have municipal elections under such a format. Candidates are also filing for various school districts including Becker, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen and the ROCORI school boards.
willmarradio.com
Montevideo, Cold Spring dealing with THC sales
(Montevideo MN-) The Montevideo City Council may be addressing the sale of gummies and beverages containing THC at their meeting Monday. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance... Your browser does not support the audio...
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
willmarradio.com
Meeting in Litchfield later this month for actors in Urdahl's movie
(Litchfield MN-) A meeting takes place at the Litchfield Opera House August 27th for anyone interested in appearing in an upcoming movie about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. The movie is based on the book "Uprising" by author and state legislator Dean Urdahl of Grove City, who's great great grandfather Ole helped fend off a Dakota attack by helping build the Forest City Stockade, which will be a major filming location. Urdahl says they will need at least a couple dozen actors for the movie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
knsiradio.com
Monarch Migration Fair This Sunday
(KNSI) – We are less than a week away from the Monarch Migration Fair, being hosted at the Minnesota Native Landscapes’ Foley facility. Ecological Products Consultant Bre Bauerly explains that the company restores various habitats commonly found in the state. “We provide a wide range of services from...
knsiradio.com
Initiative Foundation Gives Update On Randall Relief Efforts
(KNSI) – Disaster relief checks will be in the mail soon for 34 homeowners and nonprofit organizations in Randall. The Initiative Foundation worked with the Randall Area Flood Recovery Task Force and St. James Catholic Church to raise $83,500. Compeer Financial has come up with another $10,000 that will...
knsiradio.com
Police, School Conducting Active Shooting Training This Week
(KNSI) – If you notice a lot of police activity at a Sauk Rapids elementary school, don’t be alarmed. It’s only a drill. This year’s training is at Mississippi Heights Elementary School on Tuesday evening. District 47 officials, firefighters and local law enforcement work together on critical incident training at different school venues. One of the scenarios will include a school shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more
Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Carver County Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Comments / 0