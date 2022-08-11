Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
WALB 10
Doughtery Co. Commission holds public hearings on millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The millage rate increase Dougherty County is proposing will result in property taxes increasing within the next year. There were only two people that voiced their concerns on Monday. The county is proposing a 19.069 millage rate. This will be an increase of 3.5 mills. Meaning...
WALB 10
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed learning community that was denied by the Albany Dougherty County Historic Preservation Committee was given the green light to now be built. The Albany City Commission on Monday overturned the preservation committee’s decision to deny the learning community for Albany Technical College and Phoebe.
southgatv.com
Albany’s latest push to portal winners
ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
WALB 10
Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side. The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community. That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year...
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
WALB 10
150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools are back in session on Monday and the community is continuing to give back. “The smiles that we were able to put on families faces, kids faces, and just all around the community. It was so enriching and so cherishing,” Keimon Jefferson, organizer of the book bag donation fundraiser, said.
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WALB 10
DCSS talks safety measures for first day back to school
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, and safety is one of their top priorities. This year, they’re making a few new additions in terms of safety. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said they won’t be adding any more school resource officers, but they are looking...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
WALB 10
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
wfxl.com
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church moving forward after damage in Wednesday storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of Bethel AME Church in Albany say they’ll likely find out next week if their historic church can be saved. Many people at the church told WALB News 10 on Friday that they’ve been members all their life. And seeing the damage from Wednesday’s storm was a devastating blow.
southgatv.com
APD identifies double homicide victims
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are now identifying the two men who were killed Monday night in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue. Police say it was 25 year old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20 year old Keshawn Griffin who perished. Police say both men had been shot...
WALB 10
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big fight broke out inside the school. Several parents reached out to both WALB and our sister station WTVY, saying they’re worried there could be more violence at the school.
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.
