The Verge
Buying an EV is about to be a pain in the ass, thanks to stricter tax credits
Volkswagen “cannot guarantee” that its ID.4 compact electric SUV will be eligible for the new electric vehicle tax credits that are set to go into effect after President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act. The automaker isn’t alone in its confusion. The auto industry is scrambling...
The Verge
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal
Aug 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 jets from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, becoming the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel in the last two years.
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
The Verge
Polestar’s O2 concept will become the Polestar 6 electric roadster, due out 2026
Polestar announced that its O2 electric roadster concept has graduated to a production model as the Polestar 6, with assembly expected to kick off in 2026. The O2, which was first unveiled earlier this year, was originally designed to showcase the automaker’s bonded aluminum platform, which Polestar produces in-house, as well as some quirkier features like an integrated drone for aerial filming. The roadster is the company’s second concept to get upgraded to an official production model after Polestar said it was transforming its Precept concept into the Polestar 5 in 2024.
CARS・
The Verge
Xiaomi’s CyberOne robot shows us what to expect from Tesla’s promised Optimus bot
Chinese tech company Xiaomi — perhaps best known in the West for ripping off Apple’s designs — has unveiled a prototype bipedal robot: the slick-looking CyberOne. The bot was unveiled last week, and, judging from a brief demo, can do little more than walk across a stage. However, the CyberOne does show us the current state of robot development for a non-specialized company like Xiaomi and offers valuable context as to what we might expect from a, uh, rather similar looking bipedal bot: Tesla’s much-hyped Optimus robot, due to be unveiled as a prototype later this year on September 30th.
The Verge
Apple employees will return to the office in September under hybrid model
Apple has informed staff that they will be expected to return to the office three days per week starting September 5th, according to internal emails viewed by The Verge. The news was first reported by Bloomberg. All employees in the Bay Area will be expected to come in on Tuesdays...
The Verge
Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is on sale for the first time today
Heading back to school soon? If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can save $100 on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air, which is our top pick for most people when it comes to laptops. It’s a relatively small discount, yet it’s also the first we’ve seen on the new MacBook, which launched only last month. Right now, you can buy the “starlight” model at Amazon and B&H Photo with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an eight-core CPU, and a 30W power brick for $1,099.
The Verge
Microsoft Dev Box now ready for developers to try cloud-powered workstations
Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview version of its Microsoft Dev Box cloud-powered workstations. The software giant announced Microsoft Dev Box earlier this year, and it’s effectively an easy way for developer to spin up powerful cloud PCs for testing applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.
The Verge
Microsoft finally admits Xbox One sales were less than half of the PS4
Official Xbox One sales have largely been a mystery, but now Microsoft is finally admitting the obvious: the PS4 outsold the Xbox One — by a lot. Microsoft stopped reporting its Xbox One sales figures at the beginning of its 2016 financial year, focusing instead on Xbox Live numbers. The change meant we’ve never officially known how well Xbox One was holding up compared to the PS4 after the Xbox One’s troubled launch. Analyst estimates have consistently put Microsoft in third place behind Sony and Nintendo, and now documents (Word doc) submitted to Brazil’s national competition regulator (spotted by Game Luster) finally shed some light on how the Xbox One generation went.
