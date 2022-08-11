Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
According to NBC4i, For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A.
Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru.
The days the promotion is offered will be:
August 10
August 17
August 24
August 31
September 7
September 14
September 21
September 28
