Doris O’Neal
Doris O’Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children’s programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Steven Lee Martin
Steven “Jejak” Lee Michael Martin, 72, passed away August 13, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 26, 1949, in Rossville, KS to Paul “Mook” and Nellie Irene (Gibson) Martin. Steve was a 1968 graduate of McPherson High School. He graduated from Brown...
Doris Emilie Schmidt
Doris Emilie (Flebeau) Schmidt, 93, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. She was born September 24, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Frey) Flebeau. Doris graduated from Hartford High School with the class of 1946, and later graduated from Hartford...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson to Host Retirement Celebration for CPO Skip Wilson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Retirement Celebration for longtime Chief Professional Officer with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson (BGC Hutch), Skip Wilson, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th. Wilson announced his retirement earlier this year following a 32-year career. He helped start what was then known as the...
Bonnie J Heinrichs
Bonnie J. Heinrichs, 85, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later with a full obituary by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bonnie J Heinrichs, please click...
Fox Theatre Single Show Tickets Now on Sale
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Today is the day! Single show tickets are now on sale at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre. The 2022-23 Live Season begins October 2nd with The Fab Four. Tickets are on sale through the Fox Theatre Box Office for all eight Live Season shows, as well...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose- is Just Ahead
McPherson, Kan. – Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the McPherson Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is...
