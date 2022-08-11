'We got justice': Reddick man convicted of killing Ocala homeless man in 2019

The three-day trial of a 31-year-old Reddick man ended Thursday with the jury returning a guilty verdict for first-degree murder.

La'Mathis Eugene "Bread Boy" Hamilton showed no emotion when the court clerk read aloud the verdict.

Before the announcement was made, retired Circuit Judge Willard Pope cautioned family members on both sides not to make any loud outbursts.

Decision:Guilty of first-degree murder: Ocala man convicted in 2018 shooting near elementary school

DOC:Short on staff, Florida Department of Corrections boosts employee pay and benefits

Investigation:Detectives seek information in shooting death of 23-year-old Gainesville man in NW Marion

The eight women and four men on the jury were polled by the lawyers. They all affirmed the decision to convict.

Asked if he wanted to say anything, Hamilton said no. The judge then sentenced Hamilton to life in prison without parole.

"I'm glad about the verdict, and we got justice," said Rosemarie Prince, sister of Roland Henry Lanctot, the 62-year-old victim.

Daniel Hernandez, Hamilton's defense lawyer, said: "We're going to appeal."

Lanctot's death

Lanctot's body was found in his tent by his sister in a densely wooded area near Northwest Blitchton Road and Northwest 33rd Avenue in January 2019, police officials said.

Allison Mells, 57, of Ocala, and Hamilton are charged with Lanctot's killing. Authorities said the victim was killed because he was a crucial witness in a drug case that involved Mells’ son, Kenneth Mills.

Officials said Lanctot was a confidential informant and had conducted several drug transactions under the direction of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST.) Some of those deals included Mills.

Mells also is charged in this crime. His trial is scheduled for next week.

The lead detective on the case was Sgt. Richard Tuck of the Ocala Police Department.

The prosecution's closing argument

Beginning at 9 a.m., jurors got most of their instructions from the judge and then heard closing arguments from the lawyers.

Each attorney had an hour to make their presentation, with the prosecution given the chance to divide their time because it has the burden of proof.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt told the jury that Hamilton is a "street thug" and a "hitman" who's "dedicated to it." She said Mells wanted Lanctot dead and paid Hamilton $3,000 to do the job.

The prosecutor said the police "were respectful and well behaved" during the interview, which lasted an hour and a half. She said there was no evidence that Hamilton was pressured or under the influence. Instead, she said his words proved he's the hitman.

"Do I care? No, not really, because I had that choice, so it is what it is," were Hamilton's comments when he was interviewed by detectives.

Berndt said "the more they talked, the more information they got," making reference to the detectives' interview with Hamilton.

Portions of Hamilton's interview were shown on video in court. In one clip, Hamilton told detectives he drove Mells to a gas station that's near Lanctot's tent and suggested that Mells was the shooter.

Defense attorney Hernandez counters

Hernandez argued there's no evidence – fingerprints or DNA – that implicates Hamilton in the crime. He called it "reasonable doubt."

Hernandez said at least two of the state's witnesses were not credible, and he questioned their character. One of them is a convicted felon, he said.

He said Mells and his son had the most to gain with Lanctot's death. He questioned why the police didn't do more about Mills and look at him closer as the possible shooter.

Hernandez labeled his client as a scammer, and someone who would try to con Mells for money. He doesn't deny there's a connection between Mells and Hamilton, but it was more about drugs.

With the police interview, Hernandez said Hamilton's "mind was compromised" with drugs he had consume earlier and "law enforcement ignored signs of impairment."

During the interview, Hernandez said, Hamilton told the detectives he wanted "to lay down somewhere."

Jury's timeline

In her rebuttal, Berndt said officers found a fingerprint and the lead detective was able to find that person --- identified as a man --- and interview him. She said Lanctot's tent was collected, taken to the police department where it was set up and processed for evidence.

At the conclusion of the lawyers making their arguments, the judge read the remaining section of the jury instructions.

Jurors went to the back to talk to each other at 11:38 a.m. Hamilton's mother blew a kiss to her son when Hamilton was taken to the back.

At 12:39 p.m., the jurors had a question. They wanted to listen to a recording. Then, at 1:43 p.m., they told a bailiff that they had made up their minds.

At 1:48 p.m., the verdict was read aloud.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.