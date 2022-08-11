Read full article on original website
Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack
SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below. Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.
NIKI – ‘Nicole’ review: 88rising star revisits her teen years in Jakarta with folk-pop confessionals
NIKI has never cared much for sticking to one musical style. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist,” she told us in 2020, the year she released ‘Moonchild’, her debut LP and NME’s top album made by an Asian artist that year. Indeed: she’s gone from silky ’90s R&B in her 2018 debut EP ‘Zephyr’, to intricately polished pop in ‘Moonchild’. Last year, she even cracked TikTok with the peppy and soulful Marvel soundtrack tune ‘Every Summertime’.
Jesse Jo Stark shares new single ‘Tornado’ from debut album ‘Doomed’
Jesse Jo Stark has released a new single called ‘Tornado’ – you can listen to it below. The song will feature on the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Doomed’, which is due to arrive on September 21 (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s a story of letting...
EFÉ: a serotonin-boosting blast of sunny bedroom pop
Spend five minutes in the presence of EFÉ, and you’ll see that behind her playful pop, there’s a personality just as vibrant. Even over Zoom, battling to be heard over the background builders, the Dublin-based artist (real name Anita Ikharo) is larger-than-life – full of bubbly Gen Z humour and references, plus an unbelievable amount of hilarious anecdotes; she has energy in droves.
Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”
Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
Solange is composing a score for the New York City Ballet
Solange is composing her first ballet score, which will accompany a production by the New York City Ballet. Solange’s piece will soundtrack an as-yet-untitled work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at New City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday September 28. As The New York...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
People Are Losing Their Minds Over Solange’s New Album
R&B singer, songwriter and activist Solange Knowles has surprised fans by dropping her new album "When I Get Home".
Canadian rapper bbno$ announces Singapore and Australia tour dates
Canadian rapper bbno$ has announced Singapore and Australia tour dates set to take place this September and October. bbno$ has announced headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne to accompany his run of appearances at all four days of the upcoming Listen Out festival that will take place in four different cities in Australia. The rapper will perform in Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on September 22 before hosting a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on September 27.
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
Kendrick Lamar declares Baby Keem to be a “musical genius”
Kendrick Lamar has declared fellow Californian rapper, songwriter and record producer Baby Keem – who is also Lamar’s cousin – to be a “musical genius”. Being relatives, Lamar and Keem have worked closely together since the latter started his career in the mid-2010s. One of Keem’s earliest credits was a nod for production on ‘Redemption Interlude’, a track on Lamar’s 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther. March 2020 then saw Keem sign to Lamar’s company/label, pgLang, and the following August, their first collaborative single came in the form of ‘Family Ties’.
Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder among National Album Day 2022 ambassadors
Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder are among the artist ambassadors who have been announced for National Album Day 2022. The theme of the fifth annual edition of National Album Day will be Debut Albums, following previous focuses Women in Music and The 80s. “The Debut Albums theme will look to...
Hot Chip: “Making this record was one of the weirdest and darkest times for us”
For an album as euphoric as 2019’s ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’, British dance-pop heavyweights Hot Chip’s seventh record came to be mired in surprisingly tragic, gloomy circumstances. At their final performance on the supporting tour in March 2020 in Australia, touring member and longtime collaborator Rob Smoughton was taken seriously ill with a heart issue that proved almost fatal, and was forced to recuperate in a Melbourne hospital as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. He has since recovered and rejoined the band for their live shows.
Happy birthday, BBC Radio 1Xtra – still so important to Black British culture 20 years on
Imagine it’s 2002 and you’re the biggest fan of all things rap, R&B and Black music. The only way to find what you like on the radio is to put your faith in a bunch of D.I.Y pirates, who are risking their lives and freedom by setting up makeshift signals that only go a few miles. You’d have to go to underground raves to see your favourite MCs and singers go off – but make sure you’re there on time, or the police might raid the function.
‘Dreams’ artist makes ‘Elden Ring’ into a ‘Beat Saber’ clone
A game developer has made an Elden Ring-inspired Beat Saber clone inside of Dreams. An artist working for Media Molecule, Martin Nebelong, shared his incredible creation on Twitter today (August 16) with a two-minute video showcasing the Elden Ring rhythm game. Made in Dreams on a PS5, the video shows...
LOONA’s KimLip leaves stage mid-concert in Chicago after fan chants interrupt her attempt to give a speech
LOONA fans have expressed concern for member KimLip who was seen leaving the stage during a recent concert in Chicago after fan chants drowned out her attempt to give a speech. On August 11, the 12-member girl group held a concert in Chicago as part of their ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour....
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery addresses reaction to Netflix’s ‘Protect Steve’ billboards
Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has discussed the panicked reaction to ‘Protect Steve’ billboards used to promote the show’s fourth season. Ahead of season four’s final two episodes, released in July, Netflix debuted a number of billboards emblazoned with the words ‘Protect Steve’ surrounded by roots related to the overgrowth in the Upside Down.
Black Pumas make “difficult decision” to cancel remaining shows for 2022
Black Pumas have cancelled their touring plans for the remainder of this year. The psychedelic soul duo – comprised of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada – have toured heavily in recent years in support of their self-titled debut album, which came out back in June 2019. Taking to...
Midnight Oil announce final dates of farewell tour in Sydney and Melbourne
Midnight Oil have announced four new shows in Sydney and Melbourne, marking the last dates to be added to the final stretch of their farewell tour. Two of the newly added shows will see the band perform their fourth studio album, 1982’s ’10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1′, in full, nearly 40 years after it was released. The band had originally announced plans for the special show – a Melbourne-exclusive benefit to raise funds for environmental causes – in March, but were forced to cancel due to health issues being faced by drummer Rob Hirst.
