Imagine it’s 2002 and you’re the biggest fan of all things rap, R&B and Black music. The only way to find what you like on the radio is to put your faith in a bunch of D.I.Y pirates, who are risking their lives and freedom by setting up makeshift signals that only go a few miles. You’d have to go to underground raves to see your favourite MCs and singers go off – but make sure you’re there on time, or the police might raid the function.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO