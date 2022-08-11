ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack

SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below. Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.
NME

NIKI – ‘Nicole’ review: 88rising star revisits her teen years in Jakarta with folk-pop confessionals

NIKI has never cared much for sticking to one musical style. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist,” she told us in 2020, the year she released ‘Moonchild’, her debut LP and NME’s top album made by an Asian artist that year. Indeed: she’s gone from silky ’90s R&B in her 2018 debut EP ‘Zephyr’, to intricately polished pop in ‘Moonchild’. Last year, she even cracked TikTok with the peppy and soulful Marvel soundtrack tune ‘Every Summertime’.
NME

EFÉ: a serotonin-boosting blast of sunny bedroom pop

Spend five minutes in the presence of EFÉ, and you’ll see that behind her playful pop, there’s a personality just as vibrant. Even over Zoom, battling to be heard over the background builders, the Dublin-based artist (real name Anita Ikharo) is larger-than-life – full of bubbly Gen Z humour and references, plus an unbelievable amount of hilarious anecdotes; she has energy in droves.
NME

Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”

Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
NME

Solange is composing a score for the New York City Ballet

Solange is composing her first ballet score, which will accompany a production by the New York City Ballet. Solange’s piece will soundtrack an as-yet-untitled work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at New City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday September 28. As The New York...
NME

Canadian rapper bbno$ announces Singapore and Australia tour dates

Canadian rapper bbno$ has announced Singapore and Australia tour dates set to take place this September and October. bbno$ has announced headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne to accompany his run of appearances at all four days of the upcoming Listen Out festival that will take place in four different cities in Australia. The rapper will perform in Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on September 22 before hosting a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on September 27.
NME

Kendrick Lamar declares Baby Keem to be a “musical genius”

Kendrick Lamar has declared fellow Californian rapper, songwriter and record producer Baby Keem – who is also Lamar’s cousin – to be a “musical genius”. Being relatives, Lamar and Keem have worked closely together since the latter started his career in the mid-2010s. One of Keem’s earliest credits was a nod for production on ‘Redemption Interlude’, a track on Lamar’s 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther. March 2020 then saw Keem sign to Lamar’s company/label, pgLang, and the following August, their first collaborative single came in the form of ‘Family Ties’.
NME

Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder among National Album Day 2022 ambassadors

Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder are among the artist ambassadors who have been announced for National Album Day 2022. The theme of the fifth annual edition of National Album Day will be Debut Albums, following previous focuses Women in Music and The 80s. “The Debut Albums theme will look to...
NME

Hot Chip: “Making this record was one of the weirdest and darkest times for us”

For an album as euphoric as 2019’s ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’, British dance-pop heavyweights Hot Chip’s seventh record came to be mired in surprisingly tragic, gloomy circumstances. At their final performance on the supporting tour in March 2020 in Australia, touring member and longtime collaborator Rob Smoughton was taken seriously ill with a heart issue that proved almost fatal, and was forced to recuperate in a Melbourne hospital as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. He has since recovered and rejoined the band for their live shows.
NME

Happy birthday, BBC Radio 1Xtra – still so important to Black British culture 20 years on

Imagine it’s 2002 and you’re the biggest fan of all things rap, R&B and Black music. The only way to find what you like on the radio is to put your faith in a bunch of D.I.Y pirates, who are risking their lives and freedom by setting up makeshift signals that only go a few miles. You’d have to go to underground raves to see your favourite MCs and singers go off – but make sure you’re there on time, or the police might raid the function.
NME

‘Dreams’ artist makes ‘Elden Ring’ into a ‘Beat Saber’ clone

A game developer has made an Elden Ring-inspired Beat Saber clone inside of Dreams. An artist working for Media Molecule, Martin Nebelong, shared his incredible creation on Twitter today (August 16) with a two-minute video showcasing the Elden Ring rhythm game. Made in Dreams on a PS5, the video shows...
NME

Midnight Oil announce final dates of farewell tour in Sydney and Melbourne

Midnight Oil have announced four new shows in Sydney and Melbourne, marking the last dates to be added to the final stretch of their farewell tour. Two of the newly added shows will see the band perform their fourth studio album, 1982’s ’10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1′, in full, nearly 40 years after it was released. The band had originally announced plans for the special show – a Melbourne-exclusive benefit to raise funds for environmental causes – in March, but were forced to cancel due to health issues being faced by drummer Rob Hirst.
