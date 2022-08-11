ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: ‘Right now, it’s tough’

As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. woman dies in house fire: report

An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Shopping at Wegner’s? Fetterman picks on Oz’s choice of words, groceries in latest salvo

U.S. candidate John Fetterman’s campaign reached back a few months to find a video that it used to make fun of Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz. The video, published in April, shows Oz walking through a store’s vegetable section to help his wife build “a crudité,” according to Huffington Post, one of a number of news organizations that on Monday highlighted the video and Fetterman’s tweet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Airplane part that fell from the sky just misses man

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
MAINE STATE
Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
No excuse mail-in voting is a nefarious election practice | PennLive letters

Considering the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to overturn a lower court and uphold no excuse mail-in voting, it’s incumbent upon all citizens and voters of the Commonwealth to understand that this decision is one of hyper-partisan judicial activism, something that is unique to the Democrat party. Such activism has no place in our judicial system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man fatally shoots bear inside his Colorado home

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday. The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear...
COLORADO STATE
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he is target of election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday. Special...
ATLANTA, GA
