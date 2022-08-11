Read full article on original website
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: ‘Right now, it’s tough’
As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
This Pa. city is in top 10 of Realtor.com’s ‘2022 ‘Hottest ZIP Codes in America’
Most of the “Hottest ZIP Codes” in America for 2022 are in New England. But, one Pa. city did make the top 10 list from Realtor.com. Another town in Pennsylvania came in at No. 34. Realtor.com says the ZIP codes ranking represents where “homes sold in just over...
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
Pennsylvania is one of the least affordable states for college students: study
As college starts up again, many a student is undoubtedly looking to live off campus this year. Some states, however, are far more expensive for student renters than others, Pennsylvania being one of them.
Oz campaigned at Pa.’s Musikfest against its policy, organizers say
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on...
Pa. man accused of intentionally ramming state police car: report
State police are saying a man intentionally rammed his car into one of their cruisers over the weekend, according to WNEP.com. The incident occurred the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, at a Sunoco gas station along Davis Street in Scranton, Lackawanna County. According to the story, state police say Daniel...
Pa. woman dies in house fire: report
An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
Shopping at Wegner’s? Fetterman picks on Oz’s choice of words, groceries in latest salvo
U.S. candidate John Fetterman’s campaign reached back a few months to find a video that it used to make fun of Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz. The video, published in April, shows Oz walking through a store’s vegetable section to help his wife build “a crudité,” according to Huffington Post, one of a number of news organizations that on Monday highlighted the video and Fetterman’s tweet.
Airplane part that fell from the sky just misses man
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
Frozen pizza recalled because it may be contaminated with pieces of metal
A brand of frozen sausage pizza has been recalled because it may have pieces of metal in it. Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic pizza was shipped to a distributor in Illinois then distributed to retailers, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
No excuse mail-in voting is a nefarious election practice | PennLive letters
Considering the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to overturn a lower court and uphold no excuse mail-in voting, it’s incumbent upon all citizens and voters of the Commonwealth to understand that this decision is one of hyper-partisan judicial activism, something that is unique to the Democrat party. Such activism has no place in our judicial system.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: Talking Mid-Penn football and statewide rankings
It has been a busy few weeks at PennLive as we gear up for the 2022 high school football season, and with all that has gone on we brought the entire crew — Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler — in to talk some Mid-Penn football, statewide rankings and more.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Man fatally shoots bear inside his Colorado home
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday. The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear...
Pennsylvania’s top college football prospects in the Class of 2023: ranked (8/16/22 Update)
Want freak athletes and guys who can break a game wide open?. Pennsylvania’s Class of 2023 has its share of those type of guys, but there’s plenty more for college recruiters and fans to keep an eye on, too.
Little League World Series is back for 75th anniversary, featuring Pennsylvania team, number of ‘firsts’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The two-week celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series kicks off this week with 20 teams, including one from Pennsylvania, vying for the title. Games begin Wednesday, but the Grand Slam Parade that attracts thousands to downtown Williamsport steps off at 5:30...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law leaves many in Fla. waiting to see how it will be enforced
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble. As students return from...
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he is target of election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani’s lawyers said Monday. Special...
