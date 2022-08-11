Read full article on original website
Andy Chuck Rock
4d ago
the price of insurance across the board IS OUT OF CONTROL. im a safe driver with two decades of perfect driving history, i should pay next to nothing.
Mike Hunt
4d ago
My $400 went for a down payment for my next six months of coverage,what a rip off Michigan no fault insurance is for the people,while I have sympathy for the people with long term problems from injuries received in a accident,I cannot understand how 49 other states can get along without no fault insurance and the people aren’t up in arms about it,how much of the $five billion dollar slush fund got spent on the $400 rebate
Sonny Pickett
4d ago
So we should have just kept paying more money so a few businesses can profit? We went from the second highest in the nation to the third. Why is it still so expensive??
